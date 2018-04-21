Ben Affleck Jokes He's 'Team Jimmy Kimmel' After Claims Matt Damon Dumped Him for Chris Hemsworth

Ben Affleck has officially taken sides in the years-long feud between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Responding to a report that claimed Damon, 47, wanted to distance himself from his longtime pal and replace him with Chris Hemsworth, Affleck, 45, let his fans know that the gossip didn’t bother him, because he sides with Kimmel anyways.

“Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways” Affleck jokingly wrote on Twitter Friday.

And it didn’t take long before Hemsworth — who went on an Australian vacation with Damon earlier this month — weighed in on the situation too, giving Affleck a little inside information about why Damon had decided to end their friendship.

“Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples,” the Thor: Ragnarok star, 34, wrote.

“@jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely…” he added

But just because Affleck and Damon haven’t recently traveled together doesn’t mean the longtime pals don’t share a special bond.

Opening up about how the pair supported each other after the death of Damon’s father last December, the Suburbicon actor revealed the 45-year-old is “like a brother” to him.

“The guy is like a brother to me and there are ups and downs in life,” Damon previously told PEOPLE. “It was a bad year for him, too. He was very, very close to my father, they had a great relationship. Loved each other a lot. So last year was no real picnic for him either.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Damon isn’t above poking fun at Affleck.

After photos of the 45-year-old’s long-rumored back tattoo were captured while the actor was filming shirtless in Hawaii last month, ending a three-year, is-it-or-isn’t-it real saga, Damon found a diplomatic response to a question about why he let his friend get the massive inking.

“It’s not one man’s job to tell another man what he can do to his back,” Damon told the television host.

Continuing, he added: “I support him in all of his artistic expression.”