Ben Affleck Spends Christmas with Ex Jennifer Garner and Kids as He Continues Treatment

Ben Affleck, ex Jennifer Garner and their three children celebrated Christmas as a family.

Despite their split, the stars have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck and Garner, both 45, separated in 2015 and filed for divorce this April. Affleck, who’s been continuing treatment for alcohol addiction, joined Garner and the kids on Christmas Day, a source tells PEOPLE.

Affleck and Garner have continued to spend time together with their kids, and usually spend holidays as a family.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In December, they were spotted taking a morning stroll together in Los Angeles, and they united for Thanksgiving this year too. The Argo star capped off that holiday by taking his daughters to see the hit musical Hamilton.

Affleck, who has been photographed recently outside an L.A. treatment center, “is continuing aftercare. It is part of his daily regimen,” another source previously told PEOPLE.

The Justice League star has been open about his long struggle with alcohol abuse. When he revealed in March he had gone back to treatment, he thanked his “co-parent” Garner, who he said “has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

While he has “had a rough year,” a family source previously said, “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”

Affleck has also enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37. The two are now sharing a New York City apartment when the actor is in town.

The Justice League star is paying for the Upper West Side apartment and stays there with Shookus when he’s in the city, a source previously told PEOPLE. The Saturday Night Live producer moved in about a month ago.