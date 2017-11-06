Ben Affleck Speaks Out Against Sexual Harassment Saying He Wants to Be ‘Part of the Solution’

During a Sunday interview with The Associated Press, Ben Affleck spoke out against sexual harassment and said he wants to be “part of the solution” moving forward.

Amid numerous allegations against multiple Hollywood power players — including producer Harvey Weinstein, director Brett Ratner and actor Kevin Spacey — Affleck, 45, said that in order to curb sexual harassment, “more women need to be pushed to power” and more men need to speak out against misconduct.

The Justice League actor said he has also been “looking at my own behavior and addressing that.”

Afleck’s comments come after the actor previously spoke out against Weinstein — who produced and distributed Affleck’s film Good Will Hunting — saying he was “saddened and angered” by Weinstein’s alleged actions.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

Shortly after, Affleck apologized after former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton claimed Affleck groped her when she was a host of MTV’s TRL.

After a fan suggested that Affleck should have “kept quiet,” another Twitter user wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

The 35-year-old actress then bluntly responded about the alleged 2003 incident, “I didn’t forget.”

Burton then shared a clip of TRL outtakes in which she says, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob,” apparently speaking about Affleck. Later in the video, the actor is shown asking her, “How old are you — 19?”

Affleck later apologized to Burton on Twitter saying, “I acted inappropriately towards Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Another TV host, Anne-Marie Losique, said Affleck “never touched me in any improper way” after social media users resurfaced an interview (which you can view below), in which the actor pulls Losique onto his lap, proposes she take her top off, and compliments her on her “firm breasts.” The interaction was filmed while Affleck was dating Jennifer Lopez.

Although Losique later told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor “never touched me in any improper way.”

“It has been blown out of proportion,” the TV host added. “I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad.”