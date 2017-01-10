Ben Affleck Reveals Brother Casey’s Embarrassing Childhood Stories: He ‘Didn’t Brush His Teeth From Ages 10-14’

Casey Affleck may have won Best Actor (motion picture, drama) at the Golden Globe Awards, but he’ll always be little brother to Ben Affleck.

The Live by Night director and star, 44, revealed some of Casey’s childhood stories during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Ben had plenty of embarrassing secrets to spill.

While discussing awards season, Kimmel predicted that Casey, 41, would take home the Academy Award for best actor, and how he believed the Affleck siblings could become the first brothers to win in separate categories, since Ben already has two Oscars to his name.

“It would be historically the first time brothers would win something separately, and not just the brothers winning, but this will be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn’t brush his teeth from ages 10-14,” Ben shared.

“It will be the very first time that someone, who wins an Oscar, who pulls his pants all the way down at the urinal, most Oscar winners don’t do that,” the older brother continued. “Well, the first person to win who is scared of butterflies … not only that he would the first to win that used to touch himself watching the Vicky the Robot from Small Wonder.”

And last but not least? “The very first person to win an Academy Award who asked his brother if Back to the Future was a true story,” he concluded.

What sparked Ben’s roasting may have been the fact that Casey star left his big brother out of his Globes acceptance speech. But that doesn’t mean Ben wasn’t cheering him on during the award show.

He broke into a fist pump when Casey’s name was announced as the winner, and also looked emotional and proud as he heard Casey’s acceptance speech, even rushing backstage to hug him.