Ben Affleck is a man of the people.

The Justice League actor enjoyed some Indian cuisine Thursday night in London, where he posed with fans at a popular restaurant.

Affleck was dining at the Michelin-starred Gymkhana when he snapped a picture with Indian actor Gautam Gulati.

“He’s a great guy and a very humble man. We had a long chat about movies — we spoke about Argo and the Batman series,” Gulati tells PEOPLE of his time with Affleck.

The Batman actor donned a blue blazer over a light-blue button-down shirt, keeping a few buttons loose at the top, and paired the look with dark pants. He posed with his signature smirk in the pictures.

Look who I am hanging out with ?So the Batman himself told me come to La ❤️️ 🇬🇧 A post shared by Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@welcometogauthamcity) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Legendary actor hits the town. Mr @benaffleck. #❤️ #benaffleck #legend A post shared by Rasa Bagdonaviciute (@rasa.bagd) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Terrible picture but ‼️‼️ @benaffleck was soo nice! A post shared by Tahlia Rowena Coutinho (@tahlia_coutinho) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

FROM PEN: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

Affleck also posed with two of Gulati’s friends, with one captioning her Instagram snap “legendary actor hits the town.”

The 44-year-old actor is in the British capital to shoot additional scenes for the upcoming Justice League, the next movie in the DC Extended Universe. He’ll reunite with Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Gal Gadot as they welcome new superhero cast members Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Amber Heard.

Justice League hits theaters Nov. 17.