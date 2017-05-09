Ben Affleck Has Officially Moved Out: The Kids 'Have Been to Ben's New House,' Source Says

Nearly a month after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, Ben Affleck has a place of his own.

A source tells PEOPLE Affleck has moved out of the guesthouse at the family’s Los Angeles-area home weeks after the actor and Garner officially filed for divorce, as the ex-couple work to make the transition as manageable as possible for their children.



“The family house is for Jen and the kids now, Ben won’t have any things at the house,” the source says. “The kids are doing well. They have been to Ben’s new house.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that the actor was moving nearby to make sure the kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — were “comfortable” with the move. “He’s moving fairly close by and it’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.” Moving trucks were spotted outside the family home this past weekend.

“He’s doing well and together they are taking steps to make sure this transition is as easy as it can be on the family,” a source close to Affleck tells PEOPLE.

But amid the changes, one thing is expected to remain constant: Sunday family time. Affleck was with the family over the weekend, and the first source notes that “Sundays have always been a special family day with church and dinner.”

Affleck also spent quality time with his oldest daughter this past weekend at a father-daughter dance at her school. The actor took Seraphina to the dance in a limo, and “they were walking around hand-in-hand, smiling,” the source adds.

FROM COINAGE: You Don’t Need Superpowers to be Batman–Just This Much Money

“Ben looked very proud of Seraphina,” the source says. “She had a white corsage and Ben a matching boutonnière. Ben was very friendly with the other dads.”