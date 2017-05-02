Ben Affleck Is Moving Out! Actor Gets His Own Place in L.A. Amid Divorce from Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is getting a place of his own.

The actor is moving into a new house in Los Angeles amid his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

“They want to be sure the kids are comfortable,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “He’s moving fairly close by and it’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

Though the former couple announced their separation in June 2015, Affleck continued to live in the guest house at the family’s L.A. home — even after they officially filed for divorce on April 13.

But while Affleck might have moved out, Garner and the kids will stay put.

“One thing they agree on — the kids will stay at the family house,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It’s all about what’s best for them.”

And no matter what comes next, Affleck and Garner will always share a bond over their children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

“These two have so much love for each other,” added a source close to them. “It’s deep.”