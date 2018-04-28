Ben Affleck Roasts Pal Matt Damon Over His Old — and Occasionally Shirtless! — Headshots

What else are friends for?

Jumping on the social media trend of posting a photo of your first headshot online, Ben Affleck decided to switch things up on Saturday and share photos of what he claimed where his pal Matt Damon’s early headshots instead.

“I know this is a day late, but Matt isn’t on Instagram so thought I’d help him out,” the 45-year-old actor wrote alongside a trio of photos that might embarrass Damon, 47.

In the first image, Damon — who’s sporting a slightly unkempt hairstyle — looks off in the distance as he straightens up his tie with a big grin on his face.

In another hilarious image, a young Damon can be seen posing shirtless as he crosses his arms over his chest while holding onto his shoulders.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Affleck’s playful social media roast comes just a week after he jokingly sided against Damon in his years-long feud with Jimmy Kimmel.

Responding to a report that claimed Damon wanted to distance himself from his longtime pal and replace him with Chris Hemsworth, Affleck let his fans know that the chatter didn’t bother him because he’s with Kimmel.

“Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways,” Affleck wrote, joking.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Todd Williamson/Getty

RELATED: Matt Damon vs. Jimmy Kimmel! The Definitive History of Their Epic 12-Year Feud

Spreading the joke even further, Hemsworth — who went on a vacation in Australia with Damon and their families earlier this month — commented on the situation, letting Affleck in on the secret reason why Damon had decided to end their friendship.

“Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.How do you like them apples,” the Thor: Ragnarok star, 34, wrote, adding a kissing-face emoji.

Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.

How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely… https://t.co/SWe7yrHRWW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 21, 2018

RELATED: Matt Damon Breaks His Silence on Ben Affleck’s Newly Revealed Tattoo

Of course, it’s not like Damon hasn’t publicly poked fun at Affleck either.

After new photos of Affleck’s massive back tattoo were captured in March, ending a three-year, is-it-or-not saga, Damon hilariously replied to a question about why he let his friend get the ink, saying, “It’s not one man’s job to tell another man what he can do to his back.”

He added: “I support him in all of his artistic expression.”