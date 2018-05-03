Ben Affleck Shares Selfie With 'Legend' Lookalike Stunt Double on Set of New Film

Meet Ben Affleck’s doppelgänger.

The actor shared a photo alongside his longtime stunt double and “legend” Rich Cetrone on Instagram Wednesday while filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii.

“Movie #5 with this legend – Rich Cetrone. Grateful to work with such incredible people. #stuntdouble,” Affleck, 45, wrote in the caption.

The duo – who share the same haircut and have beards styled in the same way – smiled at the camera wearing identical outfits. The photograph comes more than a week after Affleck threw the film’s cast and crew a traditional Hawaiian luau in April.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Around 500 people enjoyed the celebration, which included a full roasted pig pit at the venue. Entertainment included fire dancers, as well as a three-piece Hawaiian band, and Affleck provided shuttle service for all of the cast and crew.

“Ben has been planning this luau for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training.”

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Affleck’s girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, has visited him on set with the two spotted holding hands in Honolulu in March.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and the producer, 37, are “very much still together.” Another source said the couple is “not rushing anything,” but that they “enjoy each other’s company” and “are in a committed relationship.”

Affleck has been filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii over the past few months.

The film — from A Most Violent Year director J.C. Chandor and Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) — tells the story of five estranged friends who reunite to help end the reign of a South American drug lord. Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Garrett Hedlund also star in the film.