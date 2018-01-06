Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Spend Quality Time Together on Sweet Shopping Trip

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are still going strong!

On Friday, the happy couple shared some quality time together as they went on a low-key shopping trip in Los Angeles.

The Saturday Night Live producer, 37, kept things casual in a grey shirt and beige flats while the 45-year-old actor wore a black leather jacket and dark jeans.

The pair were all smiles as they debated purchasing several pairs of shoes.

Ben Affleck (left) and Lindsay Shookus Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The two, who first stepped out publicly as a couple in July, are now sharing a New York City apartment when the actor is in town. The Justice League star is paying for the Upper West Side apartment and stays there with Shookus when he’s in the city, a source previously told PEOPLE. Shookus — who works as a producer on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. — moved in around October.

Affleck has also continued to spend time together with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5. In addition to spending Christmas Day together as a family, the pair were spotted taking a morning stroll together in Los Angeles in December and got together for Thanksgiving as well. The Argo star capped off that holiday by taking his daughters to see the hit musical Hamilton.

Affleck, who has been photographed recently outside an L.A. treatment center, is also continuing treatment for alcohol addiction. “He is continuing aftercare. It is part of his daily regimen,” another source previously told PEOPLE.

The Academy Award-winning director has been open about his long struggle with alcohol abuse. When he revealed in March he had gone back to treatment, he thanked his “co-parent” Garner, who he said “has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

While he has “had a rough year,” a family source previously said, “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”