Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Get Artsy During N.Y.C. Shopping Date

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus browsed for some new artwork while out and about in New York City this week, taking in some local galleries.

The Saturday Night Live producer kept it casual in denim and a long-sleeved striped shirt, and showed her pride for the sketch show with white Converse sneakers emblazoned with the series’ title. Affleck similarly went for comfort, wearing a navy sweater and khakis with sneakers.

Just a few days prior, Affleck supported Shookus at the SNL studios on Saturday night for the live taping of season 43’s second episode, hosted by guest Gal Gadot.

Affleck, 45, and Shookus, 37, went public with their relationship in July after going out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Since then, they have vacationed together in Maine and have been spotted spending time in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles as they grab dinner and visit each other’s offices.

Shookus was previously married to SNL colleague Kevin Miller while Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in April. The former couple shares three children together: Violet, Seraphina and Sam.