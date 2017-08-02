Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus‘ new relationship may be making headlines, but the couple are not letting the attention stop them from enjoying their summer of love.

The pair, who are back from their a weekend getaway in Maine, were spotted on Tuesday en route from oyster shots at Osteria Mozza after hitting up a comedy show in Hollywood.

Affleck, 44, looked casual in a pair of light jeans, a red Baker’s Bay Marina T-Shirt and a blue leather bomber jacket.

Shookus, meanwhile, wore a lightweight white summer dress with scalloped and tassel details. The blonde Saturday Night Live producer, 37, accessorized the look with simple jewelry and a coordinating blue and white star bomber jacket.

Tuesday’s date is just one of the many Affleck and Shookus have been spotted on. “He recently wrapped filming on Justice League and is enjoying his summer,” a friend of Affleck’s previously told PEOPLE.

Another source added, “He also really enjoys spending time with Lindsay. It won’t be surprising to see them out and about and together in the coming weeks.”

Their night out comes the same day Affleck’s mom, Christopher Anne “Chris” (née Boldt), was spotted taking a friendly stroll in Los Angeles with Affleck’s estranged wife Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles — smiling, laughing and walking arm-in-arm throughout the walk.

A friend told PEOPLE Affleck and Garner, 45, who coordinated their divorce filings in April after almost two years of separation, will continue to put their children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — first.

“He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” explained the friend. “Ben and Jen have worked hard to figure out what’s best for their kids. They’ll continue to spend time together and separately.”