Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Have a Blast Kayaking in Hawaii

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are hitting the waves in Hawaii.

The couple, who have been spending time in paradise while Affleck films his new movie Triple Frontier in Honolulu, took part in some water activities in the Pacific on Tuesday.

They were spotted laughing and smiling as they navigated the surf and soaked up the sun together in a two-person kayak. Both wore matching aviator sunglasses and worked together to steer with their double-sided paddles.

The actor, 45, who recently showed off a giant tattoo on his back, and Saturday Night Live producer, 37, are “very much still together,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Another source said the couple are “not rushing anything,” but they “enjoy each others company” and “are in a committed relationship.”

Meanwhile, the second source noted that Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are continuing to “work hard at being respectful to each other and are good parents.”

Despite their split, the stars have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. Affleck and Garner, 45, separated in 2015 and filed for divorce in April.

Affleck has also been continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction. He “is doing well,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“He has been very on top of his health and responsible,” added the source. “He wants to be sober and healthy.”