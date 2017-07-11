Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are All Smiles on Another Date Night: 'They Had the Best Time'

Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are going strong.

The couple stepped out for a date night on Monday, just days after news of their relationship and previous affair broke. Affleck, 44, and Shookus, 37, grabbed dinner at Beech Street Cafe in Los Angeles.

“They were giggling during dinner and looked like they had the best time,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Ben told stories and Lindsay threw her head back laughing several times. She acted like she thinks he is the funniest ever.”

The two were all smiles as they left the restaurant together.

“Ben loves her attention. He looks incredibly happy,” adds the source. “Leaving, they were still giggling. Ben carried food and they both had sodas. They headed back to Ben’s house.”

Affleck and Shookus kept it casual for the night out, with the actor wearing a gray shirt and jeans. The SNL producer donned a cream top with a pair of ripped, black jeans and nude flats.

Earlier in the day, the two were spotted grabbing coffee at Starbucks in L.A. after spending time in Las Vegas.

“Ben and Lindsay both returned to L.A.from Las Vegas yesterday,” a source told PEOPLE. “Lindsay spent the night at Ben’s house. She had a business meeting this morning. She is in a great mood.”

Affleck, 44, and Shookus, 37, went public with their romance on Thursday night in L.A. when they stepped out for dinner. Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the two started their affair back in 2013 while Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner and Shookus was also still married to then-fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller.

However, a source who knows Affleck and Garner maintains the actor and Shookus “did not date while either of them were married. They started dating when they were separated.”