Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Step Out for a Cute and Casual Movie Date in N.Y.C.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were spotted heading to a movie theater on Saturday night in New York City.

Affleck, 45, was dressed casually in a bomber jacket and jeans while Saturday Night Live producer Shookus, 37, wore a black dress and sneakers.

As they made their way into the theater, Shookus reached out to hold Affleck by the arm.

Affleck and Shookus went public with their relationship in July after going out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Since then they have vacationed in Maine together and have been spotted spending time in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles as they grab dinner and visit each other’s offices.

Shookus was previously married to SNL colleague Kevin Miller while Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in April.