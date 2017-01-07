Ben Affleck Says He Would ‘Discourage’ His Kids from Becoming Actors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s kids won’t be following in their parent’s acting footsteps anytime soon — at least, not if Affleck has anything to say about it.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner told Extra‘s Mario Lopez that he wouldn’t encourage his kids to jump into acting. “I wouldn’t allow them to do it until they’re 18,” he said. “Once they were 18, they can do whatever the want to do — but I would discourage it.”

Of course, the Affleck/Garner kids have a few years to go before they reach their dad’s cutoff. Daughter Violet is the oldest, at 10, while her sister Seraphina is 7 and son Samuel just 4.

But for Affleck — wrote, directed, and starred in his new movie Live by Night and has been in the business for over two decades — finding fame at an older age can have its benefits.

“Overnight, I went from somebody no one ever heard of, to somebody that gets recognized on the street and could get a table at a restaurant,” he said, reflecting back on his success from 1997’s Good Will Hunting. “I was 24 years old and it was a confusing time. I’ve got three kids now, and it’s a whole long road later. I have a much better perspective on it all, although it still can be confusing and difficult to deal with… there’s no map to it, you’ve just got to figure it out on your own.”

While Affleck and Garner separated over a year ago after 10 years of marriage, the two have yet to officially divorce and continue to live together. After celebrating Thanksgiving together as a family, they traveled to Montana to be with Garner’s family for Christmas, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Affleck told Lopez the Violet got an iPod touch, while she and her sister are really into American Girl dolls and Taylor Swift. Samuel? His gift was fitting for the son of the big-screen’s Batman: a bat cave.

Live by Night hits theaters Friday.