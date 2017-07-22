Ben Affleck Shuts Down Rumors That He's Leaving Batman During Superhero-sized Comic-Con Stop

The Batman has returned. To San Diego Comic-Con that is.

Ben Affleck, the film franchise’s current Caped Crusader, surprised 6,000 enthusiastic fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday with his fellow Justice League cast members, who made a dramatic entrance by walking through the crowd during Warner Bros’ star-studded panel in the convention center’s storied Hall H.

The Batman v Superman star, dressed casually in a t-shirt, jeans and a blue bomber jacket, was joined by Justice League costars: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Superman Henry Cavill, The Flash Ezra Miller, Aquaman Jason Momoa and Cyborg Ray Fisher.

Throughout the event, Affleck looked happy and relaxed — laughing off rumors that he was being “phased out” as the Caped Crusader and even dropping a few f-bombs.

“Batman is the coolest f—ing part in any universe, DC, Marvel,” Affleck said when he came onstage. “I’m so thrilled to do it.”

He went on to name the Warner Bros. executives who told him that they wanted him to stay on as Batman, adding, “I believe them.” He later added that he thought the rumors got started because he is no longer directing the upcoming Batman solo movie.

The group also introduced a new sneak peek of Justice League.

Ahead of the panel, Gadot shared a smiling selfie with Affleck, Miller and Fisher, in front of what appeared to be a private plane.

“Ready or not here we come,” she wrote.

This first Justice League film sees DC’s most iconic superheroes joining forces to save the world from an enigmatic threat. Affleck and Cavill return as Batman and the Man of Steel, Gadot makes her third appearance as Wonder Woman, while Miller’s The Flash and Momoa’s Aquaman are fully introduced as part of the League ahead of their solo films arriving in 2018. Joss Whedon took over directing duties from Zack Snyder following a family tragedy — his 20-year-old daughter Autumn’s suicide.

Justice League – Part One arrives in theaters Nov. 17, 2017.