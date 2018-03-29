Ben Affleck Jokes About His 'Garish Tattoo' in Response to 'Sad Ben' New Yorker Article

Ben Affleck knows how to poke fun at himself.

The 45-year-old actor responded to a recent New Yorker article titled “The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck” following the reveal of his long-rumored tattoo earlier this month.

“@NewYorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoo,” Affleck jokingly responded to the outlet.

The story centered around the seeming sadness of the actor following his 2015 split from Jennifer Garner. The New Yorker referenced several “despondent” looking paparazzi shots of Affleck, including one that revealed a full view of the back tattoo he originally denied getting shortly after the split.

“[It’s] fake for a movie,” Affleck told Extra’s Mario Lopez in March 2016. “I actually do have a number of tattoos but I try to have them in places where you don’t have to do a lot of cover up they get sort of addictive, tattoos, after awhile.”

The photos came as Affleck is filming the Netflix movie Triple Frontier in Honolulu, Hawaii alongside Garret Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac. The actor’s girlfriend Lindsay Shookus has also joined him on the island recently. The two were spotted having fun on a kayak outing on Tuesday.

Affleck has also been continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction following a rehab stay in early 2017. He “is doing well,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“He has been very on top of his health and responsible,” added the source. “He wants to be sober and healthy.”