Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner a Year after Divorce Filing: ‘Things Are Pretty Good Between Them’

Almost one year after filing for divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to happily coparent.

The pair, who announced their plans to split in 2015 following 10 years of marriage, spent Easter weekend together with their three kids in Hawaii, where Affleck is shooting Triple Frontier.

“Things are pretty good between them right now,” an Affleck source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They are happy to be together” with their kids.

When filming breaks allow, the actor, 45, visits kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, at home in Los Angeles. “He’s found a really good routine,” the insider says. “He’s in a great place, enjoying his work on the new film and being able to fly back to spend time with the family during downtime.”

Days before Garner, 45, and the children arrived in Hawaii, Affleck’s girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, also visited him.

Sources have said the two are in a committed relationship but taking it slow. “They have a very caring relationship,” the Affleck source says. “They continue to get to know each other and they make a point to enjoy every moment. She works hard to visit when possible.”

And Garner continues to be supportive as the Justice League star, who’s continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction, moves on. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy,” another insider says. “She will continuesto support him because it benefits the kids.”