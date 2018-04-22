Ben Affleck Throws Cast and Crew of New Movie a Hawaiian Luau — and Lindsay Shookus Was There

Ben Affleck is the best kind of coworker.

The 45-year-old actor threw the cast and crew of his upcoming film, Triple Frontier, a traditional Hawaiian luau on Saturday.

Around 500 people enjoyed the celebration, which included a full roasted pig pit at the venue. Entertainment included fire dancers, as well as a three-piece Hawaiian band, and Affleck provided shuttle service for all of the cast and crew.

A source tells PEOPLE, ““They are all really enjoying the shoot.”

“Ben has been planning this luau for weeks,” the insider adds. “He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training.”

In attendance was girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, who the source tells PEOPLE got into town earlier this week. The two were spotted holding hands in Honolulu back in March.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, are “very much still together.” Another source said the couple are “not rushing anything,” but that they “enjoy each others company” and “are in a committed relationship.”

Affleck has been filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii over the past few months.

The film — from A Most Violent Year director J.C. Chandor and Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) — tells the story of five estranged friends who reunite to help end the reign of a South American drug lord.

Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Garrett Hedlund also star. The four were photographed during a training session for the film together in March, where Affleck showed off his giant back tattoo.

Ben Affleck (left) and Lindsay Shookus Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Affleck spent Easter weekend exploring Oahu, Hawaii, with ex Jennifer Garner and their three children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“Jen seemed excited about the trip,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of Garner, 45, who stayed at a resort with a female friend while Affleck staying at a nearby house and caught up with the kids. “She hasn’t been to Hawaii for a while and always loved it.”

Among the activities during their getaway was a trip to Sea Life Park. “They made a family trip to interact with dolphins, sea lions and stingrays,” a source told PEOPLE. “They spent several hours at the park and looked like they had the best time. The kids were all very interested in learning about the animals. They all seem like huge dolphin fans.”

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and filed for divorce last year, but the former couple have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

“The kids love when they all spend time together,” says the second source. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy. She will continue to support him because it benefits the kids.”