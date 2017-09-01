Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller Talk Justice League Bonding: ‘I Love This Gang of Weirdos’

What happens when you get a group of A-list actors together to play superheroes in one of the year’s most highly-anticipated films? A lot of serious, silly fun, according to the Justice League cast.

“We all had a friggin’ blast,” star Ezra Miller tells PEOPLE in the annual Fall Movie Preview.

The star-studded ensemble film features DC Comics’ most famous crime-fighting supergroup: Miller’s Flash, Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck‘s Batman, Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

“This is a step in evolution to bring together all of these characters who have had their origins,” explains Affleck of the film’s premise. “It’s about multilateralism, and it’s about hope and about working together and the kind of conflicts of trying to work together with others. Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together. It’s very different from the tenor of the last movie and there’s also more room for humor.”

Miller adds that the cast members developed a natural friendship during filming.

“I love this gang of weirdos,” he says. “We’re all very different humans and we really love each other through and through. I personally always feel that the goodness of what we create interpersonally on a set flows into the quantum fabric of the film. I trust completely in this very esoteric understanding.”

Affleck hopes that audiences enjoy seeing all their very different characters come together on the big screen.

“Wonder Woman is very powerful, Aquaman is very badass — he’s got very strong and stubborn energy,” he says. “Flash is a lot of fun and full of life and Cyborg is just a very smart and independent person. And we have some new vehicles that are really awesome, like the Flying Fox, it’s so big that it can transport the whole League and can carry a Batmobile.”

So who had the most fun playing in this fantastical superhero world?

“If having the most fun was a competition, then we all won — or lost — all a matter of perspective,” quips Miller. “Ain’t no use trying to contrast or compare. Everybody’s got their own special sauce brand of fun, y’know?”

Justice League opens in theaters Nov. 17.