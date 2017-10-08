Ben Affleck Drops by SNL Afterparty to Support Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck showed his support for his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus by dropping by the SNL afterparty held at STK restaurant in New York City early Sunday morning.

Affleck — who was noticeably absent from the star-studded afterparty celebrating the successful premiere of season 43 of SNL last week — kept things casual in a light blue leather jacket over a dark blue skirt and jeans. Shookus, 37, also opted for a low-key look, wearing a black leather jacket over a patterned dress.

The movie star, 45, had previously been spotted with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, at a school function for their kids: Violet, 11, Samuel, 5, and Seraphina Rose, 8.

Gal Gadot — who hosted the episode — was also spotted arriving to the event with her husband.

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress wore a chic all-black outfit, featuring a black top tucked into a black mini skirt with lace-up details on the fly, with a black coat and matching shoes.

Frequent SNL guest Jon Hamm popped by the party as well, showing up in an outfit that Don Draper — the Mad Men character he rose to fame playing — would certainly have approved of.

The actor — who most recently appeared in the film Baby Driver — looked very dapper in a shiny suit and tie which he accessorized with a pair of glasses.

Sam Smith — who was the musical guest for the episode — also stopped by the festivities.

The “Stay With Me” singer — who recently dropped a new single “Too Good at Goodbyes” — wore a shirt featuring the controversial R&B singer R. Kelly and pinstripe pants.

Although the singer admitted in September during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that he was “still very, very single … even more single than I was when I realeased In the Lonely Hour,” Smith was spotted on Tuesday at a performance of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hanson in N.Y.C. with rumored boyfriend Brandon Flynn.

Earlier in the day, the couple was spotted kidding and holding hands while out in Greenwich Village and on Monday, the duo stopped out for dinner at Catch NYC with a few friends.

According to an onlooker, they “got cozy” in the main dining room before making their way up to the rooftop for drinks and dancing.