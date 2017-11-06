Ben Affleck Pledges to Donate All Future Checks from Harvey Weinstein Movies to Charity

Ben Affleck is putting his money where his mouth is after pledging to be “part of the solution” in fighting sexual misconduct.

The Justice League star, 45, was asked about his friend Kevin Smith’s decision to donate all future profits from Harvey Weinstein-produced films to charity, and revealed that he would be following suit on Monday.

“It’s funny that you mention that,” Affleck told Fox 5 DC. “Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing. So any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to F.I. or to RAINN. One is Film Independent, and the other is a women’s organization.”

He added, “I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know?”

Affleck’s announcement comes after he discussed Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal with the Associated Press on Sunday. Amid numerous allegations against multiple Hollywood power players —including director Brett Ratner and actors Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven — Affleck said that in order to curb sexual harassment, “more women need to be pushed to power” and more men need to speak out against misconduct.

He added that he has also been “looking at my own behavior and addressing that.”

Affleck had previously spoken out against Weinstein — who produced and distributed his film Good Will Hunting — saying on Facebook, “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.”

He added, “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

Shortly after, Affleck apologized after former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton claimed he groped her when she was a host of MTV’s TRL.

After a fan suggested that Affleck should have “kept quiet,” another Twitter user wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

The 35-year-old actress bluntly responded about the alleged 2003 incident, “I didn’t forget.”

She then shared a clip of TRL outtakes in which she says, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob,” apparently speaking about Affleck. Later in the video, the actor is shown asking her, “How old are you — 19?”

Affleck later apologized to Burton on Twitter saying, “I acted inappropriately towards Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Another TV host, Anne-Marie Losique, told The Hollywood Reporter that Affleck “never touched me in any improper way” after social media users resurfaced an interview in which the actor pulls Losique onto his lap, proposes she take her top off and compliments her on her “firm breasts.” The interaction was filmed while Affleck was dating Jennifer Lopez.

She added, “It has been blown out of proportion. I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad.”