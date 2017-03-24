Ben Affleck Spends the Day with His Kids at Disneyland

It’s Bat-dad!

Ben Affleck treated his kids to a fun-filled day at the happiest place on earth Wednesday, where the actor was spotted enjoying the rides and special time with his family.

“The kids love spending time with their dad and vice versa,” a friend of the actor tells PEOPLE.

Several fans took to social media to celebrate spotting the Justice League star at the amusement park. One onlooker, who rode with him on “It’s a Small World,” gleefully noted Affleck was wearing a Batman backpack.

Affleck even stopped to pose for a picture with one tweeter’s young daughter on a ride. The source did not specify which of Affleck’s children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 7, and Sam, 5 — were with him for the visit.

The actor has been enjoying spending time with his kids since announcing he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this month. In fact, the morning after the announcement, Affleck was business as usual as he was spotted taking his kids to school with his wife Jennifer Garner. A source tells PEOPLE that the actor is relishing time with his children.

“Ben is spending special time with all the kids separately,” the source says. “He seems very happy. The mood in general seems very upbeat. The kids are thrilled that he is back.”



Affleck previously told PEOPLE that he felt it was important to take his children with Jennifer Garner to school and be a constant presence in their lives: “I like taking my kids to school in the morning and dropping them off and having them know their dad is there. That feels good.”