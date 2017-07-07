Ben Affleck Dating Saturday Night Live Producer Lindsay Shookus: Report

Live from Los Angeles, it’s Ben Affleck and his new date!

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor-director has been photographed stepping out for dinner in L.A. Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, and E! News reports they’re dating: “It’s early and they are taking it slow,” a source told the outlet.

While reps for Affleck haven’t yet commented, sources tell PEOPLE that Affleck and Shookus have known one another for years and they had dinner in London last week while he was in town for work. E! reports they also stepped out together in London to see the play Ferryman.

Shookus, 37, got her start in the entertainment business when she was hired as an assistant to a producer on SNL in 2002. After climbing the ranks, the New York-native was eventually promoted to producer and even went on to work on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock.

She was previously married to fellow SNL colleague Kevin Miller. The two married in 2010 and have one child together.

The apparent budding romance comes three months after Affleck and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce.

The former couple — who share three kids together, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — first separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and remain close, making cooperative co-parenting a priority and even spending the Fourth of July as a family at a Los Angeles parade.

Before the holiday, the family also took a trip to the Bahamas together.

But as PEOPLE previously reported, Affleck has been dating again — and on Thursday night, he and Shookus were photographed together while stepping out for a dinner in L.A..

She wore ripped black jeans and a matching flower top, her blonde hair casually down. Affleck, meanwhile, wore blue jeans, grey blazer and a Rolling Stone T-shirt.

“It’s more than a summer fling,” an insider told E!. “They are having fun and care for each other.”

Since their split, both Affleck and Garner, 45, have praised one another for how they work together — with Garner telling Today in August that she and her ex are “great friends.”

“We’re doing our very best and we’re putting our kids first and that’s how we’re focusing on our day to day lives and we don’t know what the future’s going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second,” Affleck told CBS This Morning in March 2016 — adding that Garner is “somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.”

“They are working hard to continue to build a world that is right for their children,” a source previously told PEOPLE.