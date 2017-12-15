Ben Affleck Is Continuing to Receive Treatment for Alcohol Addiction, Says Source  

Ben Affleck is continuing to receive treatment for his alcohol addiction.

“He is continuing after care. It is part of his daily regimen,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The 45-year-old actor who was photographed outside an L.A. area treatment center on Thursday has been open in the past about his long struggle with alcohol abuse. The actor first checked himself into rehab shortly before his 29th birthday in August of 2001. He received treatment at the popular Malibu alcohol rehabilitation center, Promises.

This March, he announced to his fans on social media that he had gone back to treatment.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Affleck wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

The Justice League star also went on to thank his “co-parent” Jennifer Garner who Affleck said “has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

The actor star also leaned on others, including Garner, after suffering a relapse in September, sources previously told PEOPLE.

“He asked for help,” a family source said, adding, “He wants to be sober.”

Garner and Affleck’s brother Casey helped Affleck, 45, go back into inpatient treatment for a few days. Since then, he’s been going to outpatient treatment in L.A., and traveled with a sober coach as he promoted his latest outing as Batman in Justice League, which opened in November.

“This is a lifelong battle, not one that he takes lightly,” an Affleck friend added previously, who said the actor had been in “continual” treatment since a rehab stay in March. “His focus is on his family and getting better so that he can continue with what he loves.”

While he has “had a rough year” personally and professionally, the family source added that “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”