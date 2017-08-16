Ben Affleck Celebrates Turning 45 with Birthday Dinner in L.A. with His Children

Happy Birthday, Ben Affleck!

The actor turned 45 on Tuesday, and celebrated his big day by having dinner with his three children — daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and 5-year-old son Samuel — at Barton G in West Hollywood, California.

A source tells PEOPLE the kids, who arrived separately, brought several gifts for their dad, who dressed casually in a grey blazer and jeans.

“They had a great week together as a family,” a family friend shares with PEOPLE. “The kids were thrilled to be out with their dad. Ben was excited to take them out today.”

A special person in Affleck’s life who was not in attendance at the dinner was girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Earlier this month, the couple, who have dating for over a month, were spotted on Tuesday having a meal at Osteria Mozza after hitting up a comedy show in Hollywood.

An insider previously told PEOPLE Affleck and estranged wife Jennifer Garner, who coordinated their divorce filings in April after almost two years of separation, will continue to put their three children first.

“He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” the insider explained. “Ben and Jen have worked hard to figure out what’s best for their kids. They’ll continue to spend time together and separately.”