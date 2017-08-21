Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Grab Dinner in New York After Day Out in the City

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are going strong.

The two were spotted around New York City on Sunday and were later seen grabbing a bite for dinner.

Affleck, 45, swapped out the bomber jacket he had been wearing earlier in the day for a blue blazer over a red shirt and dark grey jeans. His Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend, 37, however, changed out of her casual striped shirt and jean shorts getup from the day into a black top and jeans for dinner.

The couple caused a stir as they left their Midtown Manhattan hotel during the day as Shookus went ahead while Affleck stopped to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Affleck and Shookus have been public with their relationship ever since they stepped out for pizza together in early July. They recently vacationed in Maine together and have been spotted spending time in New York City and Los Angeles as they make coffee runs and visit each other’s offices.

The actor was recently seen tagging along to NBC studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza where Shookus works. He also accompanied her to a stand up comedy showcase in L.A. where his brother Casey Affleck joined them.

Affleck also continues spending time with his three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5 — and was seen celebrating his 45th birthday with them last week.