Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite After His Emmys Date with Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are keeping it together for their kids.

Just days after Affleck came to suppport his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys on Sunday, the Justice League star was spotted alongside his ex-wife at a school function for their kids on Wednesday.

The duo, who have remained dedicated to keeping a united front for their kids — Violet, 11, Samuel, 5, and Seraphina Rose, 8 — dressed casually for the event and were seen walking amicably side-by-side around the school.

Affleck and Garner broke off their 10-year marriage in June of 2015, and officially filed for divorce in April. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Shookus, a producer on Saturday Night Live, made their relationship award show official for the first time at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday. The couple, who went public with their romance in early July, sat together at the star-studded ceremony, though they skipped the red carpet earlier. (Shookus took to the stage with her SNL colleagues when the show won outstanding variety sketch series.)

Affleck accompanied Shookus to the HBO afterparty, where they sat with Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David and Jeff Garlin. One day earlier, the love birds joined David for a pre-Emmys date in Hollywood.

The couple took their relationship public three months after Affleck and Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings following nearly two years of separation.

A source told PEOPLE in July that Shookus was staying at Affleck’s home. Another insider added then: “The friendship’s been going on for a very long time but this is newer waters for them. They’ve been trying to take it slow but it’s progressing quickly. Their feelings are strong.”

The two have been spending time together on both coasts since, stepping out for coffee runs, casual breakfast dates and nights out. They recently vacationed in Maine together and were spotted heading to a movie theater in N.Y.C. earlier this month.

Just last weekend, the couple was spotted getting cozy as they watched the U.S. Open men’s finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in N.Y.C, where Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson.