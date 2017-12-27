Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Go On Dinner Date Day After Christmas

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus spent some quality time together the day after Christmas.

The actor, 45, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, had date night at popular spot Nobu in Malibu after the actor spent Christmas Day with ex Jennifer Garner and their kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck and Shookus stayed close as they both bundled up against the cool California weather.

“They had a mellow dinner date and didn’t stay long. They shared a few signature dishes,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They had no alcohol. Ben looked good. Some fans recognized him and Ben had a friendly chat.”

The two, who first stepped out publicly as a couple in July, are now sharing a New York City apartment when the actor is in town. The Justice League star is paying for the Upper West Side apartment and stays there with Shookus when he’s in the city, a source previously told PEOPLE. Shookus moved in about a month ago.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at Nobu on Dec. 26. Jacson/Splash News

Affleck and Garner have continued to spend time together with their kids, and usually spend holidays as a family. They were spotted taking a morning stroll together in Los Angeles earlier this month and got together for Thanksgiving this year as well. The Argo star capped off that holiday by taking his daughters to see the hit musical Hamilton.

Affleck, who has been photographed recently outside an L.A. treatment center, is also continuing treatment for alcohol addiction. “He is continuing aftercare. It is part of his daily regimen,” another source previously told PEOPLE.

The Justice League star has been open about his long struggle with alcohol abuse. When he revealed in March he had gone back to treatment, he thanked his “co-parent” Garner, who he said “has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

While he has “had a rough year,” a family source previously said, “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”