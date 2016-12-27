Behind the Story: PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle on Carrie Fisher’s Death and Her Legacy

The world — and the galaxy — is mourning the death of beloved actress, author and screenwriter Carrie Fisher on Tuesday. In the video above, PEOPLE’s Editorial Director Jess Cagle talks about the moment PEOPLE learned of her death and why Fisher’s work and life touched so many people.

“We closed an issue of PEOPLE last night — at press time she was still alive, in the hospital, and so the story was really about the family’s vigil,” Cagle explains. “I woke up this morning and at around noon, Simon Halls, who is a very close friend of the family’s and is now the family’s spokesman, called to give PEOPLE the statement that she had in fact passed away at 8:55 a.m. Pacific time.”

PEOPLE broke the news that Fisher died at 60 on Tuesday morning four days after collapsing on a flight from London to Los Angeles from a heart attack on December 23. Paramedics rushed her off the plane to the nearest hospital upon landing.

While the outpouring of support was immediate and far-reaching after her collapse, the news of her death seemed to stop the world. Reactions to her death continue to pour in from colleagues in Hollywood and fans alike.

Cagle believes the affection the public felt towards the actress was because she lived so honestly: “The news has been enormous. Part of it is because people know her story: she was the child of movie stars Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. . . . She has lived so publicly — she has spoken about her childhood and how strange it was, she has spoken about her drug addiction. ”

“She was able to, over the years, tell us about her crazy childhood growing up in Hollywood and her crazy journey being Princess Leia with real humor and insight, as if she was almost on the outside looking in. That really resonated with the audience and it’s one of the reasons she’s going to be missed so much.”

Fisher is survived by her mom Reynolds, daughter Billie Lourd, brother Todd Fisher, half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher, and beloved French bulldog, Gary.