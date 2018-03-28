Beetlejuice Musical Will Premiere in Washington D.C. Before Scaring Broadway

Did someone say “Beetlejuice on Broadway” three times?

A musical adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton classic is heading to Broadway after making a stop at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. for its pre-Broadway run in October, according to the New York Times.

Similarly, the National Theatre hosted movie-turned-musical Mean Girls last year before The Plastics celebrated their opening on Broadway this month.

The theater adaptation of Beetlejuice will be directed by Alex Timbers, a multiple time Tony nominee behind such projects such as Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Rocky and Peter and the Starcatcher. He also is behind a stage adaptation of of Moulin Rouge, opening in Boston this summer.

Timbers already has some ideas on how to translate the story of a ghost trying to scare a family out of their new home for the stage: renewed attention to the character of Lydia Deetz, a goth teenager who can communicate with the spirits in her home played by Winona Ryder in the film.

Beetlejuice Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“One of the things we’re focusing on is the emotional story of the character of Lydia, who has an interesting inverted arc — she’s a living girl obsessed with death, and Betelgeuse is a dead figure obsessed with life,” Timbers told the New York Times. “The film is a family drama, with the two Deetzes and the two Maitlands and Lydia and Betelgeuse all in one house, and we’re also seizing on the house as a character, because it’s inherently emotional and theatrical and fun.”

The creative team also includes a score by Australian musician-comedian Eddie Perfect, a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown and choreography by Connor Gallagher, Playbill reports.

No premiere date for Broadway has been announced as of yet.