Beetlejuice Musical Will Premiere in Washington D.C. Before Scaring Broadway

Did someone say “Beetlejuice on Broadway” three times?
A musical adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton classic is heading to Broadway after making a stop at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. for its pre-Broadway run in October, according to the New York Times.
Similarly, the National Theatre hosted movie-turned-musical Mean Girls last year before The Plastics celebrated their opening on Broadway this month.
The theater adaptation of Beetlejuice will be directed by Alex Timbers, a multiple time Tony nominee behind such projects such as Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Rocky and Peter and the Starcatcher. He also is behind a stage adaptation of of Moulin Rouge, opening in Boston this summer.
Timbers already has some ideas on how to translate the story of a ghost trying to scare a family out of their new home for the stage: renewed attention to the character of Lydia Deetz, a goth teenager who can communicate with the spirits in her home played by Winona Ryder in the film.
“One of the things we’re focusing on is the emotional story of the character of Lydia, who has an interesting inverted arc — she’s a living girl obsessed with death, and Betelgeuse is a dead figure obsessed with life,” Timbers told the New York Times. “The film is a family drama, with the two Deetzes and the two Maitlands and Lydia and Betelgeuse all in one house, and we’re also seizing on the house as a character, because it’s inherently emotional and theatrical and fun.”
The creative team also includes a score by Australian musician-comedian Eddie Perfect, a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown and choreography by Connor Gallagher, Playbill reports.
No premiere date for Broadway has been announced as of yet.