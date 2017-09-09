Beauty and the Beast Was a Blockbuster Hit -- and Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci Aren't Surprised One Bit

Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast adaptation remains the biggest movie released in 2017, with more than $1.26 billion in global ticket sales. But did the Emma Watson film’s success surprise even the Beauty and the Beast cast?

Don’t bet on it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci laughed at the prospect of Beauty and the Beast being anything other than a hit.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Tucci, who plays Maestro Cadenza in the film, said with a laugh.

Added Thompson, who played Mrs. Potts in the feature, “It’s a very popular property, isn’t it? Ancient fairy tale that has been told for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

Of her part, Thompson joked, “It was fun playing furniture and crockery.”

Starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, Beauty and the Beast was released in March. The musical is a remake of Disney’s famed 1991 animated classic, which was a best picture nominee.

Thompson and Tucci reunite onscreen in the new film The Children Act, which is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

