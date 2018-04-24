Beach Hotties! Shirtless Charlie Hunnam Shows Off Buff Body in Hawaii with Mystery Woman

Charlie Hunnam is enjoying his time in Hawaii.

The 38-year-old actor had some fun in the sun on Sunday while taking a break from filming Triple Frontier — an upcoming Netflix movie also starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund.

Hunnam chose dark shorts with simple pineapple print for the outing, in which an unidentified female friend tagged along. The two walked along the water and were even seen trying to bodysurf a few waves.

The King Arthur actor, who famously pulled out of playing Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey at the last minute, has been dating longterm girlfriend Morgana McNeils since 2005.

Charlie Hunnam in Hawaii with mystery woman

Affleck threw the cast and crew of the film a traditional Hawaiian luau the day before Hunnam was spotted frolicking on the beach.

Around 500 people enjoyed the celebration, which included a full roasted pig pit at the venue. Entertainment included fire dancers, as well as a three-piece Hawaiian band, and Affleck provided shuttle service for all of the cast and crew.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “They are all really enjoying the shoot.”

“Ben has been planning this luau for weeks,” the insider added. “He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training.”

The costars seem to be having a lot of fun on set. The foursome was spotted having some fun on the beach in March when the world finally got to see Affleck’s infamous giant back tattoo.