Star Wars' BB-8 Answers Kids Questions -- and It's Beyond Adorable

BB-8 is back!

The beloved droid makes his return to the big screen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi — and he’s in the hot seat as he answers some of his young fans most burning questions. PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman helps BB-8 out in this edition of Kids Interview.

Asked which Star Wars creature BB-8 would most want as a pet, the droid answers (via Heyman), “Chewbacca, cause he’s nice to pet.” (Disclaimer: Heyman does not speak fluent droid and is likely making this all up.).

From what creature BB-8 would want as a pet (Chewbacca) to if Darth Vader knows any good jokes (he’s “sarcastic”), the adorable robot is dishing on all things galactic.

And when it comes to who the droid wants as back up in a fight with Darth Vader, BB-8 gives an unexpected answer.

“He says that he would like to bring the entire cast because together they’re stronger than just one. Did I get that right?” Heyman jokes.

Watch our full Star Wars: The Last Jedi special, streaming now on PeopleTV! Download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device or go to PEOPLE.com/peopletv.

In PEOPLE’s new special issue Star Wars: The Ultimate Guide to The Last Jedi (on newsstands now) and an exclusive PeopleTV special, BB-8 puppeteers Brian Herring and Dave Chapman open up about what fans can expect from the rolling droid in the upcoming film.

“He’s still a member of the heroes gang,” says Chapman. “He’s in there getting dirty and down with it.”

While Herring and Chapman promise fans that BB-8 will once again serve as a “comic relief” in the film, they say his role in the story is more important than ever.

“He’s a pivotal point, as the droids of Star Wars tends to be,” says Herring. “He also does a lot of stuff that we haven’t seen him do yet.”

Disney

And fans will be relieved to know that BB-8 once again teams up with Resistance leader Poe Dameron in The Last Jedi.

“Well, how can they keep Poe and BB-8 from each other?” says Oscar Isaac.

As for his less lovable rival BB-9E?

“We nicknamed him BB-Hate,” says Chapman.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.