‘Once a Band Geek, Always a Band Geek’: Jennifer Garner Returns to Texas for a Football Game

You can take the girl out of the marching band, but you can never take the marching band out of the girl!

On Sunday, Jennifer Garner posted a video of herself at the Texas A&M game as the school’s marching band was performing out on the field.

“Once a band geek, always a band geek,” Garner, 45, captioned the video on Instagram. “Thank you @tamu for the best family weekend. #mydadsanaggie #gigem,” she added, referencing two terms that only a true Texas A&M fan would know.

Graduates of Texas A&M are often called “Aggies” — a reference to the fact that the school was originally called the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas —and “Gig ‘em” is a phrase commonly paired with a thumbs-up gesture to show that somebody is a proud Aggie, according to Texas A&M.

Once a band geek, always a band geek. Thank you @tamu for the best family weekend. #mydadsanaggie #gigem A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

This isn’t the first time the 45-year-old actress has spoken out about her musical past. In 2016, she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and revealed that she had played the alto saxophone in junior high school. In fact, she even had her own nickname for her instrument: “Sally the Sexy Saxophone.”

While she told Meyers, she’d long lost her ability to play, Garner clearly hasn’t lost her love for marching bands. In act, in 2016, she even celebrated her 44th birthday with a special serenade from one.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Date After Divorce: ‘Ben Was the Love of Her Life’

Garner — who is new to Instagram — recently shared a video documenting her extreme workout routine, which she dubbed the “Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady.”

The actress has three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5 — with Ben Affleck. The duo broke off their 10-year marriage in June 2015 and officially filed for divorce in April.

Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr ❤️ @bodybysimone ❤️ 1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️ 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy Good luck everybody! A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

The mother of three’s new fitness routine called for an hour workout with Body by Simone, 90 minutes of “stunt team,” 50 cups of coffee and three minutes of cryotherapy every day. For her pump-up playlist, Garner set the footage to “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai.

“Good luck everybody!” she wished her followers.

Garner did not specify why she was kicking her fitness up a notch, but perhaps it’s for a starring role in the action film Peppermint, which Deadline describes as “John Wick, with a female protagonist.”