Watch the 2017 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Livestream

Hollywood’s award hopefuls have flocked to London on Sunday to take part in the BAFTA Awards — the British-focused award show that includes several trophy season favorites from our side of the pond.

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams are just a few of the Hollywood A-listers that are up for BAFTA Awards today. Gosling and Stone are nominated for La La Land, which has 11 nominations total; Adams is representing Arrival while costar Gyllenhaal is nominated for their film together, Nocturnal Animals; and Affleck and Williams are both up for Manchester by the Sea.

Other nominees include British actor (and Stone’s ex) Andrew Garfield (for Hacksaw Ridge), Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel (Lion), Mahershala Ali and British actress Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and the legendary Meryl Street (Florence Foster Jenkins).

The Hollywood stars will have some competition on the red carpet — Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to attend the awards, marking the first time Kate has made an appearance at the BAFTAs. And we’re crossing our fingers and toes in the hope that we’ll see a tiara (or at least another stunning gown).

Tune into the livestream of the red carpet at 11 a.m. ET. The BAFTA Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.