La La Land Wins Best Film at BAFTA Awards — See the Full Winners List

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Oscar’s sibling from across the pond has spoken, as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has peppered individual accolades across several of 2016’s awards circuit mainstays.

La La Land — the current favorite to win the best picture Oscar — scored a staggering 11 BAFTA nods last month; at the corresponding ceremony, held Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the film captured five of those nominations, including best original music, best cinematography, best director (Damien Chazelle), best actress (Emma Stone) and best film. The box office juggernaut has amassed a whopping $294.3 million worldwide thus far, $30.2 million of which came from ticket sales in the U.K.

In the past decade, BAFTA’s best film honoree has gone on to win the best picture Oscar six times, with 2006’s The Queen, 2007’s Atonement, 2014’s Boyhood, 2015’s The Revenant being the exceptions.

Stone’s victory cements her front-runner status in the Academy’s best actress race, giving the film’s star a prime publicity boost one day before final Oscar balloting is set to begin. She beat out stiff competition from the likes of Amy Adams (Arrival), Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), and fellow Oscar nominees Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), and Natalie Portman (Jackie). Isabelle Huppert’s Academy Award-nominated turn in Elle was ineligible for BAFTA consideration, as its British release date (March 10) falls after the BAFTA deadline. Ruth Negga, also nominated for an Oscar for her work in Jeff Nichols’ Loving, received a BAFTA nomination in the EE Rising Star category.

Kenneth Lonergan’s weepy drama Manchester by the Sea also took multiple BAFTAs Sunday night, winning two total; one for Casey Affleck’s lead performance and the other for Lonergan’s original screenplay. (Affleck, who lost best actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month to Denzel Washington did not face the Fences star in his BAFTA category on Sunday.)

The 2016 critical favorite Moonlight failed to drum up much attention from BAFTA voters despite receiving eight Oscar nods in January. The Barry Jenkins-directed film, based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s unproduced stage play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, received zero awards despite tallying four overall nominations.

As expected, Viola Davis continued her dominance in the supporting actress race at large, taking the BAFTA trophy on the road toward her first Oscar victory. Her performance opposite Denzel Washington in the August Wilson adaptation previously won similar awards at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In the supporting actor category, Lion star Dev Patel pulled off a surprise win over critical favorite Mahershala Ali. The pair previously squared off at the SAG Awards, though Ali emerged as the guild’s victor. Prior to the BAFTA ceremony, however, Ali had taken multiple high profile awards from critics organizations, namely from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the New York Film Critics Circle; though he and Patel were nominated by the journalist-driven Hollywood Foreign Press Association, they ultimately lost the group’s Golden Globe award to Nocturnal Animals star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Also earning statuettes from BAFTA this year were the Jacqueline Kennedy film Jackie (best costume design), sci-fi drama Arrival (best sound), Mel Gibson’s directorial comeback Hacksaw Ridge (best editing), Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated feature 13th (best documentary), Disney’s box office hit The Jungle Book (best special visual effects), Kubo and the Two Strings (best animated film), and the Cannes Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake (outstanding British film).

BAFTA’s eclectic membership, representing roughly 6,500 entertainment industry professionals, votes on the best films released on British screens across the respective calendar year. Membership largely crosses over with Oscar’s, meaning several surprise winners (like Patel) could end up repeating during the Academy’s Feb. 26 telecast.

Per The Guardian, the 2017 BAFTA Award winners are:

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

WINNER: I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

WINNER: Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange

WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

WINNER: Jackie

La La Land

Best sound

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension

WINNER: A Love Story

Tough

Best British short film

Consumed

WINNER: Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

Best editing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best production design

Doctor Strange

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

WINNER: 13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

WINNER: Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

WINNER: Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Finding Dory

WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

WINNER: Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

WINNER: La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight