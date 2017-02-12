La La Land Wins Best Film at BAFTA Awards — See the Full Winners List

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.
Oscar’s sibling from across the pond has spoken, as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has peppered individual accolades across several of 2016’s awards circuit mainstays.
La La Land — the current favorite to win the best picture Oscar — scored a staggering 11 BAFTA nods last month; at the corresponding ceremony, held Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the film captured five of those nominations, including best original music, best cinematography, best director (Damien Chazelle), best actress (Emma Stone) and best film. The box office juggernaut has amassed a whopping $294.3 million worldwide thus far, $30.2 million of which came from ticket sales in the U.K.
In the past decade, BAFTA’s best film honoree has gone on to win the best picture Oscar six times, with 2006’s The Queen, 2007’s Atonement, 2014’s Boyhood, 2015’s The Revenant being the exceptions.
Stone’s victory cements her front-runner status in the Academy’s best actress race, giving the film’s star a prime publicity boost one day before final Oscar balloting is set to begin. She beat out stiff competition from the likes of Amy Adams (Arrival), Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), and fellow Oscar nominees Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), and Natalie Portman (Jackie). Isabelle Huppert’s Academy Award-nominated turn in Elle was ineligible for BAFTA consideration, as its British release date (March 10) falls after the BAFTA deadline. Ruth Negga, also nominated for an Oscar for her work in Jeff Nichols’ Loving, received a BAFTA nomination in the EE Rising Star category.
Kenneth Lonergan’s weepy drama Manchester by the Sea also took multiple BAFTAs Sunday night, winning two total; one for Casey Affleck’s lead performance and the other for Lonergan’s original screenplay. (Affleck, who lost best actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month to Denzel Washington did not face the Fences star in his BAFTA category on Sunday.)
The 2016 critical favorite Moonlight failed to drum up much attention from BAFTA voters despite receiving eight Oscar nods in January. The Barry Jenkins-directed film, based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s unproduced stage play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, received zero awards despite tallying four overall nominations.
As expected, Viola Davis continued her dominance in the supporting actress race at large, taking the BAFTA trophy on the road toward her first Oscar victory. Her performance opposite Denzel Washington in the August Wilson adaptation previously won similar awards at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
In the supporting actor category, Lion star Dev Patel pulled off a surprise win over critical favorite Mahershala Ali. The pair previously squared off at the SAG Awards, though Ali emerged as the guild’s victor. Prior to the BAFTA ceremony, however, Ali had taken multiple high profile awards from critics organizations, namely from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the New York Film Critics Circle; though he and Patel were nominated by the journalist-driven Hollywood Foreign Press Association, they ultimately lost the group’s Golden Globe award to Nocturnal Animals star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Also earning statuettes from BAFTA this year were the Jacqueline Kennedy film Jackie (best costume design), sci-fi drama Arrival (best sound), Mel Gibson’s directorial comeback Hacksaw Ridge (best editing), Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated feature 13th (best documentary), Disney’s box office hit The Jungle Book (best special visual effects), Kubo and the Two Strings (best animated film), and the Cannes Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake (outstanding British film).
BAFTA’s eclectic membership, representing roughly 6,500 entertainment industry professionals, votes on the best films released on British screens across the respective calendar year. Membership largely crosses over with Oscar’s, meaning several surprise winners (like Patel) could end up repeating during the Academy’s Feb. 26 telecast.
Per The Guardian, the 2017 BAFTA Award winners are:
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
EE Rising Star award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
WINNER: Tom Holland
Best make up & hair
Doctor Strange
WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best original music
Arrival
Jackie
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best costume design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Jackie
La La Land
Best sound
WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best British short animation
The Alan Dimension
WINNER: A Love Story
Tough
Best British short film
Consumed
WINNER: Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best editing
Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best production design
Doctor Strange
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best documentary
WINNER: 13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
WINNER: Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best adapted screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
WINNER: Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)
Best animated film
Finding Dory
WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Best special visual effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Best supporting actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Curzon Cinemas
Best original screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
WINNER: Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best actor
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Best director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Best actress
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Best film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
WINNER: La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight