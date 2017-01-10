La La Land Dominates BAFTA Nominations with 11 Nods

A version of this article originally appeared on ew.com.
Yet another day of sun for Damien Chazelle’s La La Land: the breakout musical, fresh off sweeping the Golden Globes on Sunday night, picked up 11 nominations at the BAFTA Awards on Tuesday, including Best Film, Best Director for Chazelle, Leading Actress for Emma Stone, and Leading Actor for Ryan Gosling.
Arrival and awards season surprise Nocturnal Animals finished with nine nods each at the BAFTAs, followed by Manchester By the Sea with six nominations. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion, and I, Daniel Blake landed five nominations each.
Joining La La Land in the Best Film category is Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight, which scored four total nominations but failed to secure Barry Jenkins a nod in the Best Director category. Jenkins, who won best director from the National Board of Review and secured a Golden Globes nomination in the category as well (eventually losing to Chazelle), was left off a list that includes Chazelle, Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), and Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals). Jenkins, however, was nominated in the original screenplay category for writing Moonlight (at the Oscars, Moonlight will compete in the adapted screenplay race).
Other surprises: Denzel Washington, a presumed nominee in the best actor category for Fences, was ignored — possibly in favor of Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals. The Lead Actor nominees otherwise stayed letter-to-letter with the recent Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Gosling, and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).
In the Lead Actress category, Golden Globes winner Isabelle Huppert was left out — but her film Elle was not released in the U.K. within the eligibility window. So fellow Globes winner Stone is joined in the best actress race by Natalie Portman (Jackie), Amy Adams (Arrival), SAG surprise-turned-BAFTA surprise Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). For Streep — whom President-elect Donald Trump called “over-rated” this week after her takedown of Trump at the Golden Globes — this is her 15th BAFTA nod.
See the full list of nominees below.
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts, Mike Care (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop, George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass, John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow, :Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
DIRECTOR
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan
Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion, Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson
Jackie, Mica Levi
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Lion, Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals, Abel Korzeniowski
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival, Bradford Young
Hell or High Water, Giles Nuttgens
La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals, Seamus McGarvey
EDITING
Arrival, Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
La La Land, Tom Cross
Manchester By the Sea, Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals, Joan Sobel
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange, Charles Wood, John Bush
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Ceasar!, Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land, David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Nocturnal Animals, Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied, Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
La La Land, Mary Zophres
MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange, Jeremy Woodhead
Florence Foster Jenkins, J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge, Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals, Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
SOUND
Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl
Deepwater Horizon, Dror Mohar , Mike Prestwood Smith, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
Hacksaw Ridge, Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright
La La Land, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival, Louis Morin
Doctor Strange, Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Neggs
Tom Holland