La La Land Dominates BAFTA Nominations with 11 Nods

A version of this article originally appeared on ew.com.

Yet another day of sun for Damien Chazelle’s La La Land: the breakout musical, fresh off sweeping the Golden Globes on Sunday night, picked up 11 nominations at the BAFTA Awards on Tuesday, including Best Film, Best Director for Chazelle, Leading Actress for Emma Stone, and Leading Actor for Ryan Gosling.

Arrival and awards season surprise Nocturnal Animals finished with nine nods each at the BAFTAs, followed by Manchester By the Sea with six nominations. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion, and I, Daniel Blake landed five nominations each.

Joining La La Land in the Best Film category is Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight, which scored four total nominations but failed to secure Barry Jenkins a nod in the Best Director category. Jenkins, who won best director from the National Board of Review and secured a Golden Globes nomination in the category as well (eventually losing to Chazelle), was left off a list that includes Chazelle, Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), and Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals). Jenkins, however, was nominated in the original screenplay category for writing Moonlight (at the Oscars, Moonlight will compete in the adapted screenplay race).

Other surprises: Denzel Washington, a presumed nominee in the best actor category for Fences, was ignored — possibly in favor of Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals. The Lead Actor nominees otherwise stayed letter-to-letter with the recent Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Gosling, and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).

In the Lead Actress category, Golden Globes winner Isabelle Huppert was left out — but her film Elle was not released in the U.K. within the eligibility window. So fellow Globes winner Stone is joined in the best actress race by Natalie Portman (Jackie), Amy Adams (Arrival), SAG surprise-turned-BAFTA surprise Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). For Streep — whom President-elect Donald Trump called “over-rated” this week after her takedown of Trump at the Golden Globes — this is her 15th BAFTA nod.

See the full list of nominees below.

BEST FILM

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts, Mike Care (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop, George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass, John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow, :Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

DIRECTOR

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan

Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion, Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals, Abel Korzeniowski

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival, Bradford Young

Hell or High Water, Giles Nuttgens

La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Lion, Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals, Seamus McGarvey

EDITING

Arrival, Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

La La Land, Tom Cross

Manchester By the Sea, Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals, Joan Sobel

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange, Charles Wood, John Bush

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Ceasar!, Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land, David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Nocturnal Animals, Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied, Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle

Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

La La Land, Mary Zophres

MAKE UP & HAIR

Doctor Strange, Jeremy Woodhead

Florence Foster Jenkins, J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Hacksaw Ridge, Shane Thomas

Nocturnal Animals, Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND

Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl

Deepwater Horizon, Dror Mohar , Mike Prestwood Smith, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge, Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival, Louis Morin

Doctor Strange, Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Neggs

Tom Holland