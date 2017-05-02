People

Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines and Christine Baranski Sign on for A Bad Moms Christmas

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Mike Coppola/Getty; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Bad Moms is back and now the moms have moms!

Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines and Christine Baranski are joining the cast for the upcoming sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas. They will play the moms of Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis, respectively.

In the film, Kunis, Bell and Hahn –once again overwhelmed and under-appreciated — face the challenge of creating the perfect Christmas for their families … and their mothers.

Returning cast members Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes will all be back for the sequel, as well as newcomers Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley.

A Bad Moms Christmas is set to be released in theaters Nov. 3.