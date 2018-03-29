Back on TV! See Katie Holmes on Set of Her New FBI Series after Dawson's Reunion

Katie Holmes looks excited to be back on television.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, was spotted with a big, beaming smile on the set of her untitled new TV series. Holmes bundled up against the chilly Chicago winds as she arrived to set on Thursday.

In the upcoming Fox series, the actress plays an F.B.I. agent in the midst of a scandalous affair with a well-known military general, according to Variety. Holmes has also signed on as an executive producer.

The new project comes amid a busy year for the actress, who is set to appear in the new, female-centric Ocean’s 8 movie and recently starred alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky. She’s also in the new comedy Dear Dictator, which is in theaters now.

Katie Holmes. BACKGRID

As she prepares for the new series, Holmes took a trip down memory lane with her former Dawson’s Creek costars. The old gang recently reunited to appear together on the new Entertainment Weekly cover. “I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together,” Holmes told the outlet. “And never for long enough.”

Holmes also recently opened up about overhauling her lifestyle, particularly her workout routine, in order to prep for her role as an ex-Marine in the upcoming action-thriller The Doorman.

“I was a five-pound weight person, and now I can do 15, 20,” she told Women’s Health for their April cover story. “And I’ve been doing a lot of boxing, which I had never done before. It’s thrilling. You can get out the stress of the day. I just go in there and think of all the mundane things that bother me. Traffic! I put off all my calls till after boxing, because it puts me in a much calmer place.”