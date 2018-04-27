Yes, The Avengers Have a Fantasy Football League — and 'One of the Chrises' Won

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt all star in The Avengers: Infinity War, but which one of them was the lucky winner of the group’s fantasy football league?

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live with four members of the action-packed film’s cast — Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle and Benedict Cumberbatch — Cheadle, 53, revealed that there were “a couple of Chrises” who participated in the fantasy football league, as well as himself, Anthony Mackie and Joe Russo, one of the film’s directors.

But after Olsen, 29, told Cheadle she’d like to be invited to play with the boys next year, the actor told her she could “have my spot” because he’s not so sure fantasy football is his thing.

Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle and Benedict Cumberbatch ABC

RELATED: How Well Do You Know Your Chrises? Study This Guide to Sound Super Smart

“I had never participated in this fantasy football,” Cheadle said, explaining that he “didn’t understand that this was something you had to continue week after week and change players and look at stats. I was like, ‘This is like a job.’ ”

“It’s a no-paying job,” he added, clarifying that for him, it was actually more like a “money-losing job.”

But when asked exactly how much money was at stake, Cheadle insisted it “was not that much.”

“Like what, a million?” Kimmel asked.

Joking, Cheadle replied, “Yeah.”

RELATED: Watch The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Answer Adorable Questions from Kids

The Avengers cast Jesse Grant/Getty

Cheadle also didn’t seem too happy with who ended up winning their fantasy football league last season.

Joking, Cheadle dismissively explained that “one of the Chrises” won, before clarifying that the victor was, in fact, Evans.

Evans, 36 also confirmed to PEOPLE in a recent issue that he had won the league.

Chris Evans Kevin Mazur/Getty

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.