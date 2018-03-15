Director Ava DuVernay to Helm DC's Superhero Epic New Gods

DC has taped A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay to direct the superhero epic New Gods for Warner Bros.

EW has confirmed that DuVernay — whose credits also include the documentary 13th and Selma — will tackle the complex intergalactic tale which introduces a slew of new characters from the twin worlds New Genesis (a lush paradise) and Apokolips (a nightmarish fire pit).

DuVernay will become the first woman of color to tackle a DC Comics film. Variety notes that she’s also the first woman of color to direct a live-action movie with a production budget north of $100 million (Wrinkle in Time). Last year, Marvel announced Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct Silver & Black, which would make her the first woman of color to direct a major superhero movie.

The New Gods hiring comes despite Wrinkle in Time being somewhat of a disappointment critically and at the box office (though some have made a case against the criticisms as well). So far, the family-friendly fantasy has domestically grossed $42.2 million.

Here’s a bit of heady New Gods explainer from DC Comics:

“The New Gods, or the “Fourth World,” as it’s frequently known, were created by legendary comic book creator Jack Kirby, and initially debuted in a trilogy of related comics written and drawn by Kirby that were published in the very early 1970s: New Gods, Forever People and Mister Miracle. None of these comics ran for very long, but together they formed the groundwork to a universe with near limitless potential. The New Gods are exactly that—they’re new gods. They came into existence after the world of the old gods, the gods of classical mythology, was destroyed during Ragnarok. The world of these known deities was split and became two separate planets, forever linked, but utterly different. One is called New Genesis and the other is Apokolips. These worlds are referred to as twins, but the reality is that they couldn’t be or look more different. New Genesis is a lush green paradise, while Apokolips is a scorched, nightmarish land marked by massive fire pits. Both these worlds exist outside of the DC Multiverse, meaning the Apokolips on Earth Prime is the same one as on Earth-2. So when the forces of Apokolips attacked Earth-2 in the pages of our Earth-2 comic, they were the same forces that are now invading Earth Prime in “Darkseid War.” However, since they exist outside the Multiverse, they require a special form of transportation to get here—boom tubes.”

DC and Warner Bros. are in the middle of shuffling their strategy in the wake of last fall’s Justice League. Though it grossed $657 million, League marked the lowest box office return of the company’s last five titles and was critically drubbed. Upcoming titles include Aquaman (Dec. 21) and Wonder Woman 2 (Nov. 1, 2019).