Audra McDonald 'Couldn't Handle' Meeting Beyoncé at the Beauty and the Beast Premiere: 'I Was Just So Starstruck'

It’s official: even celebrities aren’t immune to Beyoncé‘s charms.

Beauty and the Beast star Audra McDonald – who voices Madame Garderobe – tells PEOPLE Now that she totally freaked out after spotting the singer at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

“I was headed out a certain exit and she was coming in, and I saw Blue Ivy [Carter], and I was like, ‘That’s Blue Ivy, maybe she’s here with’ – I thought it was her nanny,” explains McDonald, 46. “And I looked up and I went, ‘Queen!’ And then she said, ‘Nice to see you.’ And I went ‘Queen!’ ”

She continues, “I have never been goofier because I was just so starstruck.”

McDonald couldn’t even get any other words out, admitting she could only manage to say “Queen” to her “like three times.”

“I’m a grownup, I’m 46. I’m a grownup, I should have been able to handle it,” she says. “But it’s Beyoncé and I couldn’t handle it. I’ve met presidents but I was much more freaked out about Beyoncé.”

McDonald is quite the accomplished vocalist herself – she’s won a historic six Tony awards, as well as two Grammy awards.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy matched in green for the early March Beauty and the Beast world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. The star is currently expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

Other celebrities McDonald can’t help but gush over? Costar Emma Watson, who plays Belle in the Disney film.

“Her entire life has been being an enormous, worldwide celebrity,” says McDonald. “That’s been her entire life … So she could have just been someone really out of touch. But she was incredibly in touch and incredibly down to earth.”