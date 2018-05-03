Aubrey Plaza Trolled Joe Biden on Twitter After Being Named Delaware's Most Famous Person

In case there was any doubt, Aubrey Plaza is officially more famous than Joe Biden.

Plaza, 33, made an appearance on Conan Wednesday night, where she talked about being named Delaware’s Most Famous Person over the former vice president.

The actress admitted that even she was surprised by the news.

“I honestly don’t know how I did that! He didn’t even make it in the Top 3. And I was trolling him on Twitter!” she said of beating Biden. “I was like, ‘How did this happen? You were vice president!’ ”

Aubrey Plaza and Joe Biden Nicholas Hunt/Getty; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

And she wasn’t kidding about calling Biden out on social media. Plaza tagged the former vice president in a post announcing the actress as the winner.

“What’s up @JoeBiden,” she tweeted.