Ashton Kutcher ‘So Proud’ of Natalie Portman for Shining a Light on Gender Pay Gap

Ashton Kutcher is applauding Natalie Portman for taking a stand on the gender pay gap.

After the actress revealed he made triple her salary when they costarred together in the 2011 romantic comedy No Strings Attached, Kutcher took to Twitter to applaud her for having the courage to speak up.

“So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!” Kutcher tweeted on Wednesday.

So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap! https://t.co/AV1uYY6KIe — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 11, 2017

The 35-year-old actress revealed the pay disparity in a recent interview with Marie Claire UK. “I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy,” she told the magazine.

“I knew and I went along with it,” Portman added, noting that Kutcher’s standard fee to take part in a film — his “quote” — was higher than hers. ” [Kutcher’s quote] was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more.”

The 2011 rom-com earned $150 at the box office globally, according to Forbes, likely landing Portman a pretty penny — and Kutcher even more.

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” Portman continued. “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

The gender wage gap varies among gender, race and ethnicity, according to The Pew Research Center. Black women earn about 65 cents to the dollar a white man makes, and Hispanic women earn only 58 cents.

“I don’t think women and men are more or less capable,” Portman told Marie Claire. “We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”

Portman has joined the likes of recent outspoken critics including Jennifer Lawrence and Rooney Mara who’ve condemned the gender wage gap.

“When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d—-, I didn’t get mad at Sony,” Lawrence wrote in a piece for Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter. “I got mad at myself.”