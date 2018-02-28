Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis puckered up during date night!

The couple, who wed in July 2015, watched as the Vegas Golden Knights faced off against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where they were joined by his The Ranch costar Elisha Cuthbert, whose husband Dion Phaneuf plays for the home team.

While enjoying the game, Kutcher, 40, and Kunis, 34, even took part in a time-honored sporting event tradition: the Kiss Cam!

The pair was surprised to see themselves on the jumbotron before Kutcher comically licked his lips and went in for a kiss followed by a steamier smooch that had Kunis in stitches.

It might’ve been good luck as the Kings defeated the visiting Knights 3-2!

RELATED GALLERY: 10 Grand Romantic Gestures That You’ll Appreciate If Your Relationship Is Super Low-Key

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Kutcher and Kunis often express PDA during their date nights and red carpet appearances, most recently putting on a loving display at the Breakthrough Prize Awards in December.

The actors are big cheerleaders when it comes to L.A. sports teams as they have often attended Dodgers games and Lakers games, where they have been on the Kiss Cam twice in 2014. In fact, one of their first public dates was at a Dodger game!

RELATED: Mila Kunis Says She and Ashton Kutcher ‘Wanted Kids So Bad’: ‘We Were So Ready to Be Parents’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis LA Kings/Youtube

Fast forward to the present, Kutcher and Kunis are now proud parents to 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 14-month-old Dmitri Portwood.

“I will only have two [kids],” Kunis told PEOPLE in November. “But I have heard [moving from] two to three is the hard [jump]. [It’s hard] when they outnumber you,” she said.

“Right now, we’re fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids.”