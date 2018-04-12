Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Return to One of Their Favorite Date Spots: a Dodgers Game!

When it comes to date night, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are always down to have a ball — specifically, a baseball.

The couple celebrated the return of the summer sports season with a trip to the ballpark on Wednesday to cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although the home team lost 16-6 to the Oakland Athletics, the actors appeared to have a great time watching the game. Kutcher, 40, donned a baseball cap while Kunis, 34, wore a blue sweatshirt in support of the Dodgers.

Baseball games have become a favorite date spot for the duo, who wed in July 2015.

They have documented their numerous trips to the field, including a silly selfie for opening day in 2015 and wearing personalized jerseys to announce the team’s lineup in Oct. 2016.

During the Dodgers’ off-season, however, the couple got their sports fix at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game, where they were caught on the Kiss Cam.

The pair was surprised to see themselves on the jumbotron before Kutcher comically licked his lips and went in for a kiss.

When Kutcher and Kunis aren’t supporting their favorite sports teams, they’re busy parenting their two children — son Dimitri Portwood, 15 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3.

“They’re incredibly different,” the actress revealed during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “My boy’s like a sloth. He’s wonderful, and I love him — ’cause one day he’ll probably watch this and be like, ‘Why did you say that?’ — but the truth is, women are smarter than men. And I have this evident from my two different humans that I created.”

“Girls are just on it and boys are like, ‘Dum da-dum da-dum da-dum,’ ” explained the Bad Moms star. “They’re more like little linebackers going through life, and like … Neanderthal-ish.”