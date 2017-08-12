‘Stayin Out All Night!’ Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Have Date at Wiz Khalifa Show in Budapest

It was date night for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on Thursday.

The couple, who are parents to daughter Wyatt, 2, and son Dimitri, 9 months, attended the Sziget Festival in Budapest where Kunis is working on a new film.

Kunis, 33, appeared riveted by Wiz Khalifa‘s set at the event as they sat atop a scaffolding structure watching the “Stayin Out All Night” and “See You Again” rapper perform.

The pair were dressed casually – with Kunis wearing a pair of laidback overalls with a white tank top underneath. Kutcher sported a black cap and grey shirt with black pants as he sat beside her.

The Ranch actor, 39, shut down cheating accusations in July after photos surfaced of him boarding a private jet with another woman — who turned out to be a family member.

“You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin,” Kutcher tweeted. “Sorry aunt Jodie these magazine lack integrity.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher Hits Back at Cheating Accusations

This isn’t the first time the That ’70s Show alum defended himself against false infidelity rumors.

While receiving the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in April, Kutcher credited some of his not-so-pretty moments for his good character.

“I’m also probably the first person to get this award for character who had, like, his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer like five years ago,” he said, alluding to his 2013 divorce from actress Demi Moore.

“Character comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow — with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer.”