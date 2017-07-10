Ashton Kutcher Hits Back at Cheating Accusations

Ashton Kutcher wants his fans to remember one thing: Don’t believe everything you read.

The 39-year-old actor shot down a report that he was cheating on wife Mila Kunis after photos surfaced of him boarding a private jet with another woman — who turns out to be a family member.

“You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin,” Kutcher tweeted on Sunday with a photo of the story. “Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.”

This isn’t the first time the That ’70s Show alum defended himself against false infidelity rumors.

While receiving the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in April, Kutcher credited some of his not-so-pretty moments for his good character.

“I’m also probably the first person to get this award for character who had, like, his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer like five years ago,” he said, alluding to his 2013 divorce from actress Demi Moore.

“Character comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow — with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher Talks Demi Moore Cheating Rumors as He Accepts Role Model Award for Good Character

Kutcher and Moore, 54, wed in 2005 and split six years later.

He later married Kunis in 2015. The couple have two children, daughter Wyatt, 2, and 7-month-old son Dimitri.